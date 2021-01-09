News
Saturday
January 09
News
Armenian seniors in Los Angeles are being vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society


he vaccination of people over the age of 75 against the coronavirus has started in Los Angeles, the VOA Armenian Service reported.

Armenian seniors living in and medical staff working at one of the city's largest nursing homes have already been vaccinated, and they hope this will help prevent them from getting infected with COVID-19.

They were given the coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna Inc. Suzan Yeranyan, who is in charge of the medical staff of this nursing home, informed everyone that the co-founder of Moderna is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
