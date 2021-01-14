News
News
Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The military prosecutor of Armenia, deputy prosecutor general of Armenia met with the employees of the Russian prosecutor's office in Artsakh.

Vahe Harutyunyan thanked them for performing their official duties at a high level, highlighting the importance of their activities in Artsakh, helping to strengthen the security of the Artsakh population, regional peace, and stability.

The military prosecutor noted that their conscientious work also contributes to the rapprochement of relations between the prosecutor's offices of Armenia and Russia.

The sides noted the importance of establishing strict control for excluding or minimizing cases of ceasefire violations on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, guaranteeing control over the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
