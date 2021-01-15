US сuts its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500

The US military has achieved its goal of cutting the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500, AP reported.
President Donald Trump, who ordered the cuts in November, said earlier that the number of US troops in Afghanistan had reached a 19-year low. Last February, his administration struck a deal with the Taliban to phase out the US military and completely withdraw it in May 2021, although it is unclear how the new Biden administration will proceed.
President-elect Joe Biden, who advocates retaining a small counterterrorism force in Afghanistan to ensure that extremist groups cannot attack the United States, faces a number of questions over Afghanistan.