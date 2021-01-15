News
COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Karabakh villages
COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Karabakh villages
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – In recent days, 261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 143 new cases of this disease have been confirmed among the residents of Noragyugh and Hovsepavan villages of the Askeran region, according to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Health.

Partial quarantine has been set up in these communities, with exit and entry restrictions.

In total, 2,174 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh, 31 of which have resulted in death, 36 infected people are currently receiving inpatient treatment for coronavirus, and 18,184 COVID-19 tests have been performed so far.
