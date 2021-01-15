Dutch PM's Cabinet resigns

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte’s Cabinet has resigned due to the scandal related to child care benefits, RIA Novosti reported, citing NOS.
According to NOS, Rutte will present the decision on the Cabinet’s resignation to King Willem-Alexander.
Earlier, presses had reported that the Council of Ministers has made a decision on the resignation of Rutte’s Cabinet due to the scandal related to child care benefits. Hundreds of parents faced serious financial difficulties when the tax service referred to them as fraudsters by mistake and demanded that they pay the benefits to the treasury.