German police arrest man as part of investigation into terrorist financing in Syria via Turkey

German police made another arrest as part of an investigation into the activities of a European network that tried to finance terrorism in Syria through Turkey, DW reported.
The suspect, referred to by prosecutors as Erman K., is accused of receiving financial donations in Europe for the Syrian militant group Tahrir al-Sham through a website he created.
The arrest follows a German police operation last week in which three other people were detained on similar charges, including the main suspect - a German citizen who is believed to be of Turkish origin.