Ike Hajinazarian to head regional communications directors in Biden administration
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have unveiled new White House employees, Fox News reports.

Ike Hajinazarian has been appointed head of the White House regional communications department in the Biden administration.

The new administration has announced over 215 appointments.

Vice President-elect Harris called the nominated committed government officials who will help fulfill commitments to contain the coronavirus pandemic, build an economy that works for workers, and said they will help create a country that will inspire all Americans.

Hajinazarian was Biden's press secretary in Western Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he provided information support during the general elections in some US states.
