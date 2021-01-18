News
Prosperous Armenia Party MP: PM Pashinyan once again "bowed " before Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Only one issue should be discussed in the National Assembly [(NA)] now: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP Naira Zohrabyan stated in the NA Monday.

"That person [Pashinyan] is no longer able to conduct proper negotiations. We have most serious problems. Today we have most serious dangers threatening the statehood of Armenia. (…). Nikol Pashinyan must leave [office], and only this matter should be discussed in this parliament," said Zohrabyan.

According to her, although Pashinyan promised to resolve the POWs’ issue in Moscow, he once again "bowed" there before Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

"Today we have an issue of prisoners of war. Nikol Pashinyan wrote that he was going to Moscow and his number one task would be the issue of prisoners of war. [But] he went, once again 'bowed' before Aliyev, (…) Aliyev declared that he was satisfied with the results, and he [Pashinyan] had lunch with Aliyev and returned, whereas the parents of the prisoners of war were left with their problems," said Naira Zohrabyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
