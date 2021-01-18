News
Monday
January 18
News
Russia MOD: Length of safe public roads is increasing in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia MOD: Length of safe public roads is increasing in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The length of public roads with safe traffic is increasing in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Also, the Russian peacekeepers there ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes, and 189 more such persons were transported back by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert.

A total of 49,827 displaced persons have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Karabakh.

Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of civilians to their places of permanent residence, humanitarian assistance is being provided, and civilian infrastructure is being restored.

The current ceasefire and the situation on the ground are monitored around the clock at 23 observation posts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
