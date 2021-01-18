News
Lavrov on Armenia-Azerbaijan talks: Issue of POWs has indeed been discussed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The issue of POWs has indeed been discussed, it is part of the agreements that were signed on the night of November 9-10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.

"This issue was discussed with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, during the subsequent telephone conversations of the Russian President, during my telephone conversations with the colleagues of the two countries, it was part of long debates on January 11," Lavrov added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
