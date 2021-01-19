Armenia ex-President Kocharyan to join 17 opposition parties’ struggle?

YEREVAN. – The key today is not in the hands of the opposition, but in the hands of the government. Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, on Tuesday told this to reporters before the start of the court session on the criminal case of Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials, outside the Yerevan court where this case is being heard, and referring to the avenues for resolving the current political crisis in the country.

"In this case, the decision-maker is the government; and if it wants to go for snap [parliamentary] elections, then [according to the respective procedure] the prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] must resign, the parliament must not elect a [new] prime minister twice, and it will be what they want," Levon Kocharyan explained.

And when asked whether Robert Kocharyan might join the struggle of the 17 opposition parties that demand the resignation of PM Pashinyan, Levon Kocharyan responded: "I don’t want to rule out or confirm anything. In any case, there is no such thing today.”