Civilian body found in Karabakh, 2 Armenian rescuers injured after hitting mine, 19.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 19.01.2021:
- Eight more dead bodies of Armenians have been found during searches in Nagorno-Karabakh.
One of the bodies is a civilian. A total of 1,246 fallen servicemen and civilians have been retrieved so far.
According to Hunan Tadevosyan, the representative of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, five detachments are working in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, Hadrut, Kovsakan regions, and in the Meghri town of Armenia-adjacent areas which are now under the control of Azerbaijan.
- Two Armenian rescuers have been injured after a mine explodes during a search for bodies in Armenia's Syunik Province.
The wounded received medical aid at the medical center in Meghri and have been transferred to the hospital in Kapan.
- Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan and several other ex-officials' court trial kicked off Tuesday.
During Tuesday’s court session, Kocharyan's lawyers submitted several motions for the recusal of the current members of the prosecution.
The son of the Armenian and Karabakh ex-president Levon Kocharyan was at the court's yard during the trial.
He noted that a few days after the start of the war, Robert Kocharyan went to Karabakh to try to be as useful as possible, but the authorities ignored him.
"The President of Karabakh did not even consider it necessary to meet with my father and hold discussions," the ex-president's son noted.
Meanwhile, Robert Kocharyan came out of the building of the Yerevan court where his trial on the March 2008 tragedy case was being heard. He approached those who had come to support him.
- Renowned Armenian actor, director, Distinguished Worker of Arts of Armenia, Vigen Stepanyan, has died of a stroke at the age of 68.
Stepanyan played more than 100 roles in various theaters, staged 43 plays in various countries and languages, starred in about 50 films in various studios of the ex-USSR, acted in more than 60 TV plays, wrote and staged more than ten plays, and two short films and one full-length film were shot with his script.
Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were reported, making the respective total 3,007 cases.
Five more cases of dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 734 now.
The number of people who have recovered so far is 153,500, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,671.
And 626,377 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia to date.