News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 236 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 164,912 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,007 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 734 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 436, the total respective number so far is 153,500, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,671—which is a drop by 214 in one day.

And 2,224 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 626,377 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And six more coronavirus patients have died…
 Expert: COVID-19 quarantine had to be extended so as not to overload Armenia security, healthcare system
But some restrictions have been eased…
 351 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 6 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 263 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day
Another 2 citizens with coronavirus died...
 396 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 16 more coronavirus patients have died, but five of them—from some other illnesses…
 Probe committee examining actions of Armenia Commandant's Office for fight against COVID-19 to hold session soon
The members of the committee are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos