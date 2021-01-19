236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 236 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 164,912 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,007 cases.
Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 734 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 436, the total respective number so far is 153,500, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,671—which is a drop by 214 in one day.
And 2,224 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 626,377 such tests have been performed to date.