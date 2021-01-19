2 rescuers wounded after mine explodes during search for bodies in Armenia's Syunik Province

Today at around 12:20 p.m. Captain Artyom Shahnazaryan of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and senior firefighter, subaltern of the Rescue Service Aram Navasardyan were wounded after a mine explosion while searching for the bodies of servicemen and civilians who died during the war (the search was being conducted in the area near Nrnadzor village of the Meghri region of Syunik Province), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
The wounded received medical aid at the medical center in Meghri and are currently being transferred to the hospital in Kapan.