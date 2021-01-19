News
Artsakh emergency service: 8 more dead bodies found, one of which was civilian, during search
Artsakh emergency service: 8 more dead bodies found, one of which was civilian, during search
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

As a result of search and rescue operations on Monday, eight more dead bodies were found, one of which is a civilian. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Tuesday morning.

"The identity of the civilian is known; he is Arsen Ghahramanyan, born in 1976, from [the] Hadrut [region]. He was identified through phone data and clothes. Five more bodies were found from [the] Jabrayil [region], one from Aygestan village of Askeran region, and one from Davit Bek village of Syunik Province [of Armenia].

Today, five detachments are working in [the] Fizuli, Jabrayil, Hadrut, Kovsakan [regions], and in the Meghri [town of Armenia]-adjacent areas which are now under the control of Azerbaijan," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, a total of 1,246 fallen servicemen and civilians have been retrieved so far.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
