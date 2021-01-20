News
Armenian choir director: Karabakh will be a Russian state for a long time
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be a Russian state 100% and for a long time, and Russia might distribute passports to those who wish to have Russian passports. This is what Director and Principal Conductor of the Little Singers of Armenia Choir Tigran Hekekyan told reporters today.

“The people of Artsakh will want those passports because they are tired of constantly being on the brink of annihilation. Today, Armenia has transferred Artsakh to Russia. It’s not by chance that the people of Artsakh are told to address Russian peacekeepers,” he said.

Touching upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hekekyan said the following: “When a person assumes a position that he knows nothing about and takes actions without consulting with many specialists, this is also treason.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
