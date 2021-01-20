News
Armenian FM: Return of POWs is a priority issue for Armenia
Armenian FM: Return of POWs is a priority issue for Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The return of prisoners of war is a priority issue for Armenia. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian declared during in response to MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan’s question related to the return of prisoners of war during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to the minister, this tragedy attests to the fact that Baku is setting forth a phony agenda.

“There are talks about peaceful development in the region, but Armenia, through its diplomatic channels, is showing the world the real situation and that Azerbaijan isn’t ready for peace. To begin with, it is necessary to create an appropriate atmosphere. We still don’t see such actions,” Aivazian concluded.
