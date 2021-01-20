News
Iran to close IAEA access to its nuclear facilities if sanctions are not lifted by February 21
Iran to close IAEA access to its nuclear facilities if sanctions are not lifted by February 21
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will close IAEA access to its nuclear facilities if sanctions are not lifted by February 21, Mehr reported referring to the chairman of the Nuclear Subcommittee of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mojtaba Zonnour.

He reiterated that if the three European countries participating in Iran's nuclear talks fail to fulfill their obligations under the Iranian deal and / or if Iran's financial and banking sanctions are not lifted on 21 February, the IAEA's access to Iran's nuclear facilities, as well as additional protocols will be completely terminated.
