Karabakh President meets with MFA administration
Karabakh President meets with MFA administration
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he had a meeting with the administration.

A broad range of issues related to the situation created in Artsakh following Azerbaijan’s military aggression, Artsakh’s foreign and domestic policies, the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and humanitarian issues were discussed during the meeting.

President Harutyunyan stressed that the overriding direction of the country’s foreign policy is the ensuring of security of the people of Artsakh. In this regard, according to the head of state, the smart and consistent use of the full potential of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is extremely important in order to resist the challenges facing the country.

Minister Davit Babayan extended thanks to the President for the discussions and exchange of views on the prospects and considered them helpful and in demand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
