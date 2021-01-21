News
Thursday
January 21
News
Over 2,300 people in Karabakh petition to reception center for help with missing persons
Over 2,300 people in Karabakh petition to reception center for help with missing persons
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society

The people’s reception center, where a hotline has been set up to gather information on the participants in and the missing persons during the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], continues its work in the capital Stepanakert.

The search for these missing persons is carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.

All respective petitions are registered, entered into a database, and transferred to the joint search teams, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

A total of 2,320 people, including 575—through the hotline, have so far petitioned to this reception center.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
