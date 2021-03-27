Newspaper: Sharp increase in Armenia coronavirus cases among priority issues being discussed in government

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the issue related to the sharp increase in the number of infected people, due to the next wave of the coronavirus, is one of the priority issues being discussed in the government these days.
According to our information, there were several closed consultations in the government in connection with this circumstance; the question of whether it is expedient to again transition to tightening the restrictions (including a total lockdown) was mainly discussed, but those in charge of the economic bloc expressed the opinion that such a step would have irreversible consequences for the state, as a number of sectors (restaurants, hotels, etc.) are trying to repair their losses. They reported to [PM Nikol] Pashinyan that such a step would raise a new wave of discontent and would inflict another blow on [his] already rather low [popularity] rating.
On the other hand, the relevant officials said that how much some sectors work these few months is important, as the authorities will be able to compare the statistical figures with the same period last year, when there was a total lockdown [in Armenia] and the borders were completely closed, and to serve lavish figures to the public.