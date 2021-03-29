Foreign Minister: Armenia plans to develop trilateral cooperation with Greece, Cyprus

YEREVAN. – Armenia intends to develop the trilateral format of cooperation with Greece and Cyprus. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said this during Monday’s discussion of the 2020 work report at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.
Ruling bloc MP Shirak Torosyan asked Aivazian whether Armenia plans to intensify this tripartite format as a counterbalance to Turkey's aggressive policy.
Aivazian, responded this format remains on Armenia's agenda, but Yerevan is not looking for enemies in the region, as it knows the price of peace very well.
"Armenia must develop a pragmatic approach in the task of building its foreign policy, taking into account the security threats in the region. We [Armenia] are doing everything to form a safe and stable environment near the borders of Armenia," the FM stressed.
He noted that despite the coronavirus-related restrictions, he has made a number of trips abroad in the last few months.
According to him, diplomats maintain active online contacts within the framework of resolving the aforesaid issue.