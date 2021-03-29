Armenia FM on Security Council Secretary's statement on government's approaches to ties with Turkey

If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is unaware, it means that there are no negotiations with Turkey, and negotiations aren’t being held in any format. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian told reporters during today’s briefing.

Asked what the Secretary of the Security Council was talking about when he said Armenia needs to make certain corrections in its approaches to Turkey, Aivazian said he didn’t have any comment and asked reporters to ask the Secretary of the Security Council.

Asked if certain corrections can be made by a government that led the country to a war with devastating consequences through its policy and when there is an issue of prisoners of war that remains unsolved, Aivazian stated that he doesn’t agree with these evaluations, adding that the first step needs to be the speedy solution to the major issue on the return of prisoners of war, without any preconditions.

When told that Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel was recalled during the war and asked if there is a decision on the Ambassador, Aivazian said the following: “I wasn’t foreign minister during the war.”