Saudi Arabia confiscates more than 1mn amphetamine tablets from Turkey

Saudi Arabia has seized more than 1.3 million capsules captagon, a type of amphetamine, which were hidden in cargo coming from the southern Turkish port of Iskenderun, the Saudi Gazette reported.
Saudi customs agents found pillow-like items on an X-ray, which also showed the pills in the lining of a fur coat.
Saudi police arrested the suspects immediately after seizing the pills.
Police reported that a total of 12.5 million tablets were confiscated.
Iskendrun on the Mediterranean coast in the Turkish Province of Hatay is often a delivery point for drug smuggling.