Tuesday
March 30
Tuesday
March 30
Saudi Arabia confiscates more than 1mn amphetamine tablets from Turkey
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Saudi Arabia has seized more than 1.3 million capsules captagon, a type of amphetamine, which were hidden in cargo coming from the southern Turkish port of Iskenderun, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Saudi customs agents found pillow-like items on an X-ray, which also showed the pills in the lining of a fur coat.

Saudi police arrested the suspects immediately after seizing the pills.

Police reported that a total of 12.5 million tablets were confiscated.

Iskendrun on the Mediterranean coast in the Turkish Province of Hatay is often a delivery point for drug smuggling.
