Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis stole Shurnukh resident’s cows, drove them to Azerbaijan territory

Shurnukh village resident Gavrush Hakobyan's barn in Shurnukh is located 500 meters on the road from Shurnukh to Kapan town. Naira Zohrabyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, wrote this on Facebook.

"According to the famous GPS drawing, the Turk [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] is already positioned a few meters away from the barns. On Friday, the Azerbaijanis stole 13 of Gavrush’s mother cows and drove [them] to the Azerbaijani village of Seytaz. Following on the traces of the animals, the farmer's son went to that [Azerbaijani] village with the Russian peacekeepers, where they said, ‘Ok, we will give your animals [back],’ and they have not returned [them] yet.

(…) Gavrush was told from the Syunik provincial hall, ‘Sit quietly, do not do anything, we have informed the Russians.’

That farm was the livelihood of the large family of Gavrush from Shurnukh (…).

(…) I hope they will at least try to take some steps to help the farmer from Shurnukh.

And since the ‘wolf chokers’ of the government do not inspire much faith, I have turned also to Rustam Muradov [commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone]," Zohrabyan added.