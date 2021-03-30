First green agriculture training center opens in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

The first green agriculture training center has opened in Hovk village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.
The center will enable to get familiarized with the innovative methods and technologies that are applicable and effective for Armenia, and which will solve the problems faced by the country’s agriculture in a much faster and simpler way, saving natural resources and increasing efficiency.
In addition, thanks to this center, a link will be established between farmers, university students, consulting services, the private and public sector, tourists, and interested consumers.
The center has been equipped with sustainable technologies thanks to the EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA) project which is funded by the European Union, co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation, and implemented by the Austrian Development Agency and the United Nations Development Program.
From the Armenian government, the Ministry of Economy is partner of this project.