White House suspects Trump of trying to interfere in science

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijani either doesn’t control its armed units in occupied territories, or is deliberately doing it

Tehran says US return to Iranian deal requires no new plan

Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues of cooperation in Caspian Sea

Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again

Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads

Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Court refuses to discontinue prosecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1

Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants

First green agriculture training center opens in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

Armenia former defense minister: Court must dismiss the case

Criminal case on handing Karabakh minefield maps to Turkey special services is accepted for proceedings

Prosecution not in attendance to Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial

Japan extends sanctions on North Korea for another 2 years

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS

Ambassador recalled from Israel during Artsakh war still in Armenia

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia PM Pashinyan sending delegation to Moscow

750 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis stole Shurnukh resident’s cows, drove them to Azerbaijan territory

Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Artsakh

World oil prices falling

Peskov: Everyone should remember Russia president’s personal role in ending war in Karabakh

Nepal authorities order closure of schools due to choking smog in capital Kathmandu

Trump launches his new website

Russian Armenian millionaire Valery Bagdasarov commits suicide

Newspaper: Armenia PM keeps his political team’s electoral list secret

Newspaper: Armenia 1st President’s party is in search in connection with snap parliamentary elections

Saudi Arabia confiscates more than 1mn amphetamine tablets from Turkey

Armenia parliament vice-speaker makes noteworthy statement: Slip of the tongue? Or admission?

Thailand loses about 1.45 million tourism Jobs

Car of Armenia Kotayk Province's general jurisdiction court judge robbed in Yerevan

EU calls on Turkey to urgently resume accepting migrants from Greece

Armenia ex-official's attorney demands that judge for case of March 1, 2008 events apologizes to him

Armenia deputy health minister: 149 citizens with COVID-19 waiting for turn to be admitted to hospitals

Agnes Callamard appointed new head of Amnesty International

Johnson and Biden want to create an infrastructure fund to counter China's growing influence

APT Secretary General addresses Armenia Parliament Speaker

Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia

Visa-free regime between Turkey and Azerbaijan to take effect on April 1

About 6,000 families of Artsakh to be provided with homes

WHO: Animals likely source of COVID-19 origin

Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives justice minister and Prosecutor General

Pakistan President infected with coronavirus after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Artsakh Ombudsman calls for investigation into case of Azerbaijanis throwing stones at car transporting bodies

Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on declaring Article 300.1 of Criminal Code unconstitutional

US suspends trade relations with Myanmar

Armenia, Artsakh justice ministers discuss post-war legal issues

Macron: Turkey continues to violate Libyan ceasefire agreement

French parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia and Artsakh

Armenian serviceman who died in Karabakh's Martakert wanted to work for development of cybersport in Armenia

8 people arrested in Egypt as trains collided leaving 18 people killed

Yerevan receives COVID-19 vaccine, Armenia defeat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers, 29.03.21 digest

Armenian ex-army general's attorney: Clearly illegal criminal prosecution against Yuri Khachaturov

European Council and European Commission heads to meet with Erdogan

Armenia President: Impossible for one person or political parties to bring country out of current situation

Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war

Two 18-year-old Yerevan citizens caught while trying to steal railway communication cable

Iran announces prevention of attack on military base

Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris: Azerbaijanis threw stones at car transporting bodies of fallen soldiers (PHOTOS)

Karabakh search operations find another body

Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is in hospital due to serious health problems

Artsakh parliamentary speaker receives Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan

20 years ago the construction of Saint Thaddaeus Church of Masis started

Armenia 2nd President's attorney: Court needs to immediately stop criminal prosecution under Article 300.1

Armenia FM: Karabakh war became retreat, defeat of democracy

Armenia FM: Solution to humanitarian situation in Karabakh is one of Armenian side's priorities

Measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus to be tightened in Armenia

Armenia FM on Security Council Secretary's statement on government's approaches to ties with Turkey

Armenia MFA: Recent Karabakh war is not consequence of Armenian diplomacy’s defeat

MFA: There are no Azerbaijani prisoners of war in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation received by Russia Supreme Court Chief Justice

Attorney: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan was politically persecuted for long time

MFA: Armenia is closely following Russia-Turkey relations development

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer: Constitutional Court recorded what we claimed from beginning

Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate

Armenian MFA: International structures are more and more convinced that Karabakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA: War is over but Karabakh conflict is not

Armenian opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan won't go to snap elections

Indonesia blast: At least 14 people are wounded

Armenia ombudsman: State-sponsored Armenophobia taking on new manifestations in Azerbaijan

ARF-D members burn Turkish flag in front of Armenia Security Council building

Armenian MFA: Turkey should change its aggressive policy towards Armenia

Armenian MFA on approaches to Karabakh: Determination of Artsakh status and de-occupation of territories

Minister: Armenian Genocide international recognition, condemnation is priority for Armenia MFA

Foreign Minister: Armenia plans to develop trilateral cooperation with Greece, Cyprus

FM: No information at Armenia MFA disposal about any format of negotiations with Turkey

Armenian FM to visit Moscow on April 1

ARF members demonstrating outside Armenia Security Council

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards judge’s petition in army ex-chief's case to Crime Police

Armenia National Security Service denies reports about its director’s dismissal

Artsakh emergency service: Man hits landmine while operating tractor

Karabakh President, Armenia official discuss cooperation in sphere of justice

Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign

150 houses planned to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community (PHOTOS)

Karabakh health minister meets with healthcare specialists from Armenia

Armenia PM sends State Control Service chief to Syunik

424 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Powerful dust storm from China reaches South Korea