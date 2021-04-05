Armenia opposition MP on country's relations with Turkey

We need to approach the issue in a balanced manner, without simplistic approaches and stop saying “Turkey is our enemy” or “Turkey is not our enemy”. This is what deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ani Samsonyan told reporters today, touching upon what approaches the Bright Armenia Party will adopt in the relations with Turkey, if it comes to power.

“Armenia faces serious internal and external security issues. We can’t normalize relations with our friendly countries, not to mention the adversary countries that are threatening to destroy us physically. The presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan are threatening us with their rhetoric every day, and Armenia talks about peace…I consider enemies those who talk about physically destroying us Armenians,” the deputy said.

Recently, the Armenian authorities have been making statements about changing approaches to Armenia’s relations with Turkey. In an interview with Armenian Public Television on March 27, asked if he considers Turkey an inimical country, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said “if Armenia is going to unblocking of the region, there have to be certain corrections made in our approaches, and I’m working in this direction.”

The next day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared the following during a visit to Armavir Province: “I believe Armenia needs to change its views on the region. We need to think about this.”