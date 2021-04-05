Armenia prosecutor general files cassation appeal against judge's case

YEREVAN. – Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has appealed the ruling of the Court of Appeals of Armenia to sustain the decision to terminate the criminal proceedings against Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan and Gor Vardanyan, secretary of the sessions of the same court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this Monday from the DataLex Judicial Information System.
Judge Grigoryan had been charged with committing official fraud, and Vardanyan—with aiding and abetting this official fraud.
On June 5, 2020, the first-instance court had ruled to terminate and drop—on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti—the aforesaid criminal proceedings against Grigoryan and Vardanyan.
The Prosecutor General's Office had appealed this ruling to the Court of Appeals, but the latter had upheld it.