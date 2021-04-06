WarGonzo: Russia’s Putin talks to Armenia ex-President Kocharyan during his Moscow visit

Pentagon “closely monitoring” Russia activities in Arctic

760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development

Post-fire work in progress at Yerevan mart

Call to UNESCO: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian heritage sites now under its control

US issues notice on sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400s

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials

Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?

Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives

Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus

Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war

Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war

Robert Kocharyan: If borders are opened, Turkey will do in Armenia what it did in Adjara

Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities consistently destroyed combat readiness of Armed Forces

ArmLur.am: Armenia MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

Tarasov: Russia is consistent with Karabakh issue, Putin is personally dealing with it

US to call for global minimum corporate tax rate

Robert Kocharyan says situation in Armenia is unsatisfactory

Armenia Ombudsman raises issue of immediate return of POWs during meeting with French Member of European Parliament

Kremlin: Russia doesn't pose a threat to any country, including Ukraine

Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements

Mediaport releases sensational voice recording linked to Armenia PM's advisor and investigation of ex-officials' cases

Date for first court hearing over case of ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff set for May 4

Criminal case launched against mayor of Karabakh's Shushi

Greece urges new government of Libya to abandon deal on maritime borders with Turkey

Armenia opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold rally on Apr. 6

Aliyev assigns to consider construction of reservoirs in occupied territories of Karabakh

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Jrakan (Jebrayil) were fruitless

Armenia PM sacks deputy head of department of Inspection Bodies' Coordination Bureau

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives members of Yezidi community of Armenia

Disgraced Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he will not obey army orders

Tarasov: Yerevan's mistakes in relations with Russia led to defeat in war

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects Justice Ministry's motion to subject judge to disciplinary liability

Latest on Putin-Pashinyan forthcoming meeting, searches in Karabakh, and COVID-19 in Armenia, 05.04.21 digest

Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February

Armenia 2nd President: Prosecutor General's Office trying to reclassify charge

Dubai police arrests group of people on charges of public debauchery over videos of naked women

Armenia President receives education, science, culture and sport minister

Israeli spy arrested in Iran

Riyadh is sure that Iran's ballistic program will be negotiated amid new nuclear deal

Expert: Surface area of mined area in Armenia exceeds 17,000,000 square meters

Taiwan's defense ministry announces invasion of Chinese fighters

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan gives interview to Vladimir Pozner

First batch of COVAX vaccines sent to Iran

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan intends to participate in snap parliamentary elections at head of parties bloc

President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen

Senior Israeli officials concerned by US policy towards Iran

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh

Armenia prosecutor general files cassation appeal against judge's case

Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19

Armenia National Assembly majority leader reflects on rumors about being appointed ambassador to US

Armenia ruling faction MP to be replaced by next candidate on political party's list

Parliament majority leader: Reconsideration of Turkey's approach can be basis for Armenia too

LA Times editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide

Israel resumes trial of PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Armenia Syunik Province resident feels fine after mine explosion

Armenia opposition MP on country's relations with Turkey

Armenia legislature majority leader says they will not address ruling party electoral list before May

Armenia parliament majority leader: PM Pashinyan will resign in late April

Which Armenia Electoral Code provisions will be applied during forthcoming snap elections?

Landmine explosions in Karabakh occupied territories kill 20 Azerbaijanis

Maoist attack kills 22 security forces in India

Floods and landslides kill 76 people in southeastern Indonesia

Armenia PM representative’s motion to dismiss army ex-chief’s lawsuit is denied

Catholicos of All Armenians is at Yerevan military pantheon

John Kerry says Biden's climate plan doesn't contradict China's interests

Italy city recognizes Artsakh independence

Bright Armenia Party MP: We are not going to elections to take few parliamentary seats

US closing unit at Guantanamo Bay detention center

Armenia ruling bloc MP’s parliamentary powers are terminated

Prosperous Armenia Party to join opposition movement’s provincial visits?

Four Armenia nationals to get Bachelor's, Master's degree-education at Bulgaria universities

2020 report on Karabakh ombudsman’s activities are published

Turkish authorities detain 10 retired admirals for opening 'the Montreux treaty up to debate'

Deputy PM: Armenia military industry shall develop at rapid pace

479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Son, 14, of Armenian founder of Russia studio falls from 3rd floor, dies

Nguyen Xuan Phuc sworn in as Vietnamese president

Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Artsakh

Philippines: China is seeking to occupy more territory in South China Sea

Turkey 103 retired admirals condemn ruling party for opening "the Montreux treaty up to debate"

Man dies on the spot in Yerevan after being hit by truck driven by Georgia citizen

Catholicos of All Armenians expresses hope Azerbaijan aggression will receive proper European Parliament reaction

Media: EU plans to make about 200mn doses of coronavirus vaccine in 1 month

UK arrests over 100 demonstrators fighting against increasing of police powers

Terrorists kill Pakistan judge, family

Most German residents are in favor of banning foreign travel during pandemic

Putin to meet with Pashinyan next week

Armenian opposition movement schedules next rally on Wednesday

Signal troops of Azerbaijan and Turkey to conduct joint drills

Escalation in Donbass: 1 child killed, France and Germany issue a joint statement

Armenian President congratulates Catholicos of Great House of Cilician Aram I

Jerusalem Post: Israel should be wary of Turkey

1st case of infection with Indian COVID-19 strain detected in US