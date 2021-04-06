News
Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus
Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January, AP reported.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had repeatedly said he would wait his turn in line to get vaccinated, and didn’t want it to become a “spectacle.”

But he said a second group of doctors he consulted told him it wasn’t necessary, though he did not rule out getting what for most elders will be their second dose in June.
