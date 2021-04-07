Artsakh Presidential spokesperson: Azerbaijanis can look for Stepanakert office space only on map, not in real life

Azerbaijanis can look for an office space in Stepanakert only on a map, but not in real life. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President's spokesperson, Lusine Avanesyan, told this to Artsakhpress, commenting on the statement by Tural Ganjali—head of the self-proclaimed Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh—that he was looking for an office in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.
“This is another sick wish of the Azerbaijani side, which is presented as a reality. With such cheap information speculations, they aim to mislead their society and irritate the Armenian society. They merely cannot have an office in Stepanakert, and in addition even visit Stepanakert. Instead, let them think about the return of our occupied territories, so that we can talk about the real prospects for the settlement of the conflict,” Avanesyan said.