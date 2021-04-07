News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard
Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Fifteen citizens have been apprehended at the government building courtyard where women of the opposition VETO movement were protesting. The press service of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

On Wednesday, the members of this movement are protesting outside the main government building, demanding the resignation of the government.

They marched from Charles Aznavour Square to this government building, tried to enter the building, and as a result, clashes occurred between the police and these protesters.

The police have forcibly apprehended several of these demonstrators.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan
The demonstrators tried to break through the...
 Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan
Police were pulling Ishkhanyan from her...
 Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station
From outside the main government building…
 Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building
But the police are forcibly apprehending these women…
 Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan
They are marching towards the main government building…
 Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan
These opposition members had stated that they will hold town hall meetings with their supporters in the provinces until April 22, after which…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos