Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard

YEREVAN. – Fifteen citizens have been apprehended at the government building courtyard where women of the opposition VETO movement were protesting. The press service of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
On Wednesday, the members of this movement are protesting outside the main government building, demanding the resignation of the government.
They marched from Charles Aznavour Square to this government building, tried to enter the building, and as a result, clashes occurred between the police and these protesters.
The police have forcibly apprehended several of these demonstrators.