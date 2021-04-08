News
News
Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD
Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – The relatives of the missing and fallen servicemen have gathered again in front of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

Arsen Ghukasyan, a relative of one of these missing soldiers, said live on Facebook that the promises that were made during their previous meeting at the MOD had not been fulfilled yet, and therefore they had to come to the ministry again.

"No one [from the MOD] has approached us yet. Those who share our sorrow and grief, join us! We will stay here [outside the ministry] until the matter of our [fallen and missing soldier] children is resolved," Ghukasyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement
He spoke at a webinar organized by the Washington-based Turkish Heritage NGO...
 Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability
“Today we will discuss certain nuances of...
 Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues
His remarks came at the beginning of the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh
Ignoring the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic…
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Life-threatening ammunition found in Askeran
The State Service for Emergency Situations of...
 Karabakh emergency service: Another body is transferred to Armenian side
The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,530…
