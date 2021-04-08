Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD

YEREVAN. – The relatives of the missing and fallen servicemen have gathered again in front of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
Arsen Ghukasyan, a relative of one of these missing soldiers, said live on Facebook that the promises that were made during their previous meeting at the MOD had not been fulfilled yet, and therefore they had to come to the ministry again.
"No one [from the MOD] has approached us yet. Those who share our sorrow and grief, join us! We will stay here [outside the ministry] until the matter of our [fallen and missing soldier] children is resolved," Ghukasyan added.