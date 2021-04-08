Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Second President Robert Kocharyan has sued Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and assigned to the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan.
The lawsuit demands to confirm the violation of the plaintiff's right to a fair trial, to compensate the non-pecuniary damage caused as a result of this violation, to obligate to publicly deny the statements made about the plaintiff, and to compensate the non-pecuniary damage caused to the plaintiff by defamation.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from Robert Kocharyan's legal team that this lawsuit is based on Nikol Pashinyan's statements made during his March 1 rally at Yerevan's Republic Square.
The attorneys demand to consider these statements of Pashinyan as " defamation," to renounce them, and to recognize the presumption of innocence of the ex-President.
The total amount of compensation asked for these violations is 4 million drams.