One dollar exceeds AMD 537 mark in Armenia
One dollar exceeds AMD 537 mark in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 537.36/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.78 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 637.58 (down by AMD 0.09), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 738.28 (down by AMD 3.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.97 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 431.65, AMD 30,027.46 and AMD 21,440.17, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
