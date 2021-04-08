Parents of missing Armenian servicemen block entrances to Armenia MOD, not letting employees exit

The situation is tense near the building of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia since the parents of missing servicemen have blocked all entrances to the ministry, with cars near the main entrance and with chains near the other entrances.
Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that a large number of police troops are concentrated near the Ministry of Defense.
The parents of the missing servicemen aren’t letting employees of the Ministry of Defense exit the building.
Police aren’t letting anyone videotape.