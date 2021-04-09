News
Friday
April 09
Friday
April 09
US House of Representatives members call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
US House of Representatives members call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Members of the US House of Representatives have begun collecting signatures under a bipartisan letter urging President Joe Biden to join the Congress in recognizing the Armenian Genocide clearly and directly in his April 24 statement.

The letter states that while other world leaders have recognized the first genocide of the 20th century, the President of the United States has been silent for decades. These US lawmakers stated that they join the proud American Armenian community and all those who support truth and justice and ask Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide clearly and directly in his April 24 statement. The US legislators added that they know this is an issue Biden has been well familiar with since his years in the Senate and as Vice President.

They recalled that as Biden had said in his statement on April 24 last year: silence is complicity. According to the shameful silence of the US on the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide has lasted too long and this needs to end. Therefore, they urged Joe Biden to fulfill his responsibilities and tell the truth.

Earlier, 38 US senators also called on Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

And in 2019, both houses of the US Congress had passed resolutions on recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
