Relative of missing soldier: Armenia MOD employees threw bottles at parents

YEREVAN. – This morning, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) employees threw bottles at the missing servicemen’s parents near the building of the MOD of Armenia. Arsen Ghukasyan, a relative of a missing soldier, on Friday stated about this live on Facebook.
"In the morning, the minister of defense was walking around—with his people—the territory of the Ministry of Defense; he did not approach us again. Before that, some scums provoked from inside; shoving, hitting, throwing bottles from the [MOD] fence to this side—at the parents [of the missing soldiers]," Ghukasyan said.
"These people show absolutely no respect for the parents and [their missing soldier] children; they insult [them] completely," he added.
The parents and other relatives of these missing servicemen are outside the MOD building since Thursday. During the day yesterday, they closed off the entrances of the MOD building, and therefore the MOD employees were unable to leave the building.