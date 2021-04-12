Merkel cancels her registration for coronavirus vaccination

German Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled her appointment for a coronavirus vaccination, previously scheduled for Sunday, reported Bild.
The probable reason for this was a meeting of the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union, the ruling party of Germany, which was supposed to be attended by the chancellor.
According to the newspaper, Merkel was to be vaccinated at a medical center set up on the territory of the former Berlin-Tempelhof airport. She was planned to take the vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.
Earlier it was reported that the head of the German government refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a special order out of turn.
On March 30, more than 30 cases of thrombosis in the brain were recorded in Germany among those vaccinated with the Vaxzevria coronavirus vaccine (AstraZeneca). Of these, nine people died.