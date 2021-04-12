Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan has expressed his deep gratitude to leader of the Solidarity Movement Party, former Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous, as reported the National Assembly, adding the following:
“We are deeply grateful to Eleni Theocharous, Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papakharalampous and members of the Armenian community of Cyprus for the opening of a Grove dedicated to the Memory of Freedom Fighters of the Artsakh War in Cyprus.
The Parliament of Artsakh is grateful to the Cypriot society and Cypriot-Armenians for always supporting the Armenians of Artsakh and standing with the Armenian people. The personal efforts and consistent activities of Mrs. Theocharous for protection of the rights of the Armenian people and for presenting and defending the fair demands of the Armenian people to make Artsakh recognizable in the world, are particularly undeniable.
Eleni Theocharous has been standing with the people of Artsakh since the first war in Artsakh as she provided her support to the fighters who were wounded on the battlefield. We are deeply grateful to Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papakharalampous for supporting the initiative of Theocharous and supporting the development of Armenian-Cypriot relations.
The people of Artsakh highly appreciate the contributions that the Armenians of Cyprus have made to the preservation of the Armenian identity and are grateful for their services provided to the Armenians of Artsakh.”