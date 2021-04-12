News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting
Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


The issue of Armenian prisoners of war is completely different from the issue that existed in the 1990s. This is what former Human Rights Defender of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan told reporters today.

“The prisoners of war and missing servicemen in the 1990s fell during fierce battles that ended with victory. This time, the prisoners of war have nothing to do with the situation of the past. On November 9, 2020, the person occupying the position of Prime Minister of Armenia transferred territories while the soldiers were still alive and participating in the battles. This wasn’t the case in the 1990s. This is a crime. What makes this even more of a crime is that the detachments weren’t removed in an organized manner on November 9,” she said.

According to Alaverdyan, months after that, Nikol Pashinyan was helpless when he was talking about prisoners of war during a meeting in Moscow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war
The analyst stated that Armenia exports a...
 Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war
Spokesperson of the Republican Party of...
 Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
The parents of prisoners of war and...
 Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus
Eleni Theocharous has been standing with...
 Aliyev says Azerbaijan wants to know how Armenia obtained Iskander-M missiles
Baku claims that Iskanders were...
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)
A “park” of Armenian armored equipment taken as loot has emerged in Baku…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos