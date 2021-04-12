Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting

The issue of Armenian prisoners of war is completely different from the issue that existed in the 1990s. This is what former Human Rights Defender of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan told reporters today.
“The prisoners of war and missing servicemen in the 1990s fell during fierce battles that ended with victory. This time, the prisoners of war have nothing to do with the situation of the past. On November 9, 2020, the person occupying the position of Prime Minister of Armenia transferred territories while the soldiers were still alive and participating in the battles. This wasn’t the case in the 1990s. This is a crime. What makes this even more of a crime is that the detachments weren’t removed in an organized manner on November 9,” she said.
According to Alaverdyan, months after that, Nikol Pashinyan was helpless when he was talking about prisoners of war during a meeting in Moscow.