Zarif says sabotage in Natanz will strengthen Tehran's position on nuclear deal
Zarif says sabotage in Natanz will strengthen Tehran's position on nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

 Sabotage at the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz will improve Tehran's position on the negotiation of a nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, rest assured that Iran's capabilities both in terms of negotiations and in terms of developing the nuclear industry will be better, TASS reported.

The diplomat added that Iran in the near future will certainly develop a nuclear facility at Natanz with more advanced centrifuges.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
