Tuesday
April 13
Dollar falls sharply Armenia
Dollar falls sharply Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 519.43/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 8.67 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 617.91 (down by AMD 10.85), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 715 (down by AMD 10.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.73 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 420.17, AMD 28,938.7 and AMD 19,722.77, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
