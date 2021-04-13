Dollar falls sharply Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 519.43/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 8.67 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 617.91 (down by AMD 10.85), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 715 (down by AMD 10.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.73 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 420.17, AMD 28,938.7 and AMD 19,722.77, respectively.