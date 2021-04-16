News
Armenia raises issue of return of POWs in exchange for Azerbaijan participation in EEU session?
Armenia raises issue of return of POWs in exchange for Azerbaijan participation in EEU session?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We will present our position in the near future. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Friday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to the information that Azerbaijan—a non-member country—has been invited to the EEU intergovernmental session that will take place on April 29 and 30.

Asked whether Armenia could veto Azerbaijan’s participation in this meeting, the deputy PM gave a positive answer. "Of course it is possible. But it is a process within the framework of which the position will be informed," Grigoryan said.

To the question as to the accuracy of the information of the Russian press that Yerevan has raised the issue of the returning of the Armenian POWs and the unblocking of roads as a precondition for agreeing to Azerbaijan's participation in the EEU intergovernmental session, the deputy PM responded: "Of course, all the components are being discussed. It is not a veto, it is a matter of agreeing or not agreeing. The issue of agreeing has a formal process which will be completed in the coming days, and I will personally present it to you, where the grounds for the consent or not will be noted.”

To the clarifying question as to whether Armenia has posited the issue of Armenian captives as a precondition, Mher Grigoryan responded: "This process presupposes agreeing on the participation of another country in the session, which does not presuppose any substantive process. The date will simply come and we [Armenia] will say yes or no. As for positing a precondition, for that you have to say to whom we will posit the precondition.”

He added that the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan was being discussed with Russia in a constructive format and expressed the hope that there will be solutions. "If this is another opportunity, that opportunity will be used," added Mher Grigoryan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos