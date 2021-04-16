News
Armenia President: Let them return our boys, girls first before talking to Azerbaijan about anything
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics


We are not on an equal footing because let them return our boys and girls first before talking about anything with Azerbaijan, and then we will think about the next step. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday stated this in Tbilisi, Georgia, speaking with Armenian reporters.

"The restoration or normalization of bilateral relations cannot be at the expense of one party—at our expense. I cannot forget the [Armenian] Genocide as history, put it all aside if the other side does not take any steps to recognize [it] or apologize [for it]. When that happens, then we will think, then it will be clear," Sarkissian said.

And asked whether in his opinion US President Joe Biden will use the word "genocide" in his April 24 message, the Armenian President responded: "I have my analysis, and it would be wrong if the President of the Republic of Armenia says that he has expectations. After all, it will be the decision of the US president, not mine. We will give an assessment when the decision is made. I can analyze, but it would not be right for me to voice it."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
