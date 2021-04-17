News
Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region
Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Indeed, Georgia is concerned about the new realities in the region. If you think the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue only concerns the Armenians, you are wrong. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told Armenian reporters in Tbilisi today.

“It will be hard to talk about stability and predictability so long as there is no fair and final solution. Therefore, this issue concerns everyone. The Artsakh issue is not the only issue in the South Caucasus. Therefore, we Armenians need to not only show interest in the Artsakh issue and the relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also be sensitive to the issues of Armenia’s friendly countries,” he said.
