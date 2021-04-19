News
Armenia parliament majority member: There are at least 3-4 options for unblocking roads
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister spoke about the impossibility of giving [Azerbaijan] a corridor via [Armenia’s] Zangezur. I believe no corridor [also] via Meghri will be given to Azerbaijan. Armen Khachatryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters in the NA.

"Yes, the roads should be unblocked. Nut there are definitely at least 3-4 options for unblocking the roads; in those options, the Republic of Armenia will be in a very favorable position," he added.

To the question as to what the beneficial option is, the MP responded: "I will not show [it] on a map now, but I can say that what [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev wants, that in his opinion, a short corridor should be provided to connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan via Meghri; it is not acceptable and it will not be."

He added that when Aliyev talks about investing in Zangezur, his real plan is to keep the Armenian society in tension, to try to intimidate it. "Before his boasting, cynicism, Aliyev should first answer in which country his forebears were born, what the name of that country was. There was no Azerbaijan at that time. Then he should think about whose territory Zangezur is," the My Step lawmaker stressed.
