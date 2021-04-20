News
Tuesday
April 20
PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In his speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Portuguese delegate Paulo Pisco said Azerbaijan isn’t fulfilling the commitments assumed under the joint statement signed on November 9, 2020 and added that the PACE needs to insist on the return of Armenian prisoners of war and detainees.

Pisco added that Armenia has fulfilled some of the commitments, but Azerbaijan has only fulfilled a part of them. He also said the victory of humanitarian principles is a humanitarian issue and that Azerbaijan is violating not only the trilateral statement, but also several major conventions.

According to him, it’s very important for Baku to provide all information about the number of prisoners of war and the conditions for keeping them since there is information about tortures. Pisco stated that the mission of the Council of Europe is to do everything possible to help Armenia and Azerbaijan establish peace and dialogue and that it’s important for the sides to fulfill their commitments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
