Wednesday
April 21
Wednesday
April 21
1,033 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,033 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 1,033 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 210,518 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,944 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 987 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 583, the total respective number so far is 190,271, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,316—which is an increase by 420 in one day.

And 4,641 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 946,642 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
