Armenia PM visit to Kapan town gets mixed reaction

After visiting Agarak and Meghri towns earlier in the day on Wednesday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Kapan town, the administrative capital of Syunik Province, where the residents have gathered and expressed their protest over his visit.

They were cursing the Prime Minister and calling him a traitor and a capitulator of land.

When Pashinyan arrived at the provincial hall, however, a group of locals who had gathered there started applauding him, whereas those assembled in the distance shouted, "Nikol, the traitor."

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.

And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night.

There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.