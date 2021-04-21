Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference

This morning at the sitting of the Conservatives and Reformists political group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, was given the right to ask a question on behalf of this group to Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. Melkumyan on Wednesday wrote about this on Facebook.
"During the discussion, a heated debate took place between the Azerbaijanis and Mikayel Melkumyan, up to the point that the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Samad Seyidov, interfered with the issue, saying that Armenia is an interested party, it should not speak on behalf of the group, let alone ask question to the European Commissioner for Human Rights, who a lot to do in this domain.
Nevertheless, M. Melkumyan managed to compel everyone and convince [them], he presented arguments that these conflicts are not only in one region, but everywhere, and the members of the group unanimously voted for M. Melkumyan.
Thus, despite the numerical dominance in the group, Samad Seyidov failed to abort the right to give M. Melkumyan a say. And today he will ask a question to the European Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic," Mikayel Melkumyan added.