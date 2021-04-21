News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference
Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

This morning at the sitting of the Conservatives and Reformists political group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, was given the right to ask a question on behalf of this group to Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.  Melkumyan on Wednesday wrote about this on Facebook.

"During the discussion, a heated debate took place between the Azerbaijanis and Mikayel Melkumyan, up to the point that the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Samad Seyidov, interfered with the issue, saying that Armenia is an interested party, it should not speak on behalf of the group, let alone ask question to the European Commissioner for Human Rights, who a lot to do in this domain.

Nevertheless, M. Melkumyan managed to compel everyone and convince [them], he presented arguments that these conflicts are not only in one region, but everywhere, and the members of the group unanimously voted for M. Melkumyan.

Thus, despite the numerical dominance in the group, Samad Seyidov failed to abort the right to give M. Melkumyan a say. And today he will ask a question to the European Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic," Mikayel Melkumyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan military threatening physical safety of Syunik villages’ residents
The President and the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) visited Chakaten village…
 Azerbaijan MFA is between a rock and a hard place
In connection with commenting on Aliyev's recent statement…
 Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy
It is necessary to prevent the Azerbaijani genocidal and fascist policy…
 Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship
Ensuring both Azerbaijan's international PR and the matter of…
 Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles
“The Ministry of Defense of Russia responded...
 PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
According to him, it’s very...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos